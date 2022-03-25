"That will get lost" - Diamond Dallas Page shares his opinions on WrestleMania 38 being a two-night event (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about how he felt when WWE announced that WrestleMania 38 would be a two-night affair.

The Show of Shows is set to emanate from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on April 2 and April 3. The event is billed as "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event in WrestleMania History."

Diamond Dallas Page was on this week's episode of the Bro Show alongside former WWE writer Vince Russo. There, the former mentioned that he did not understand why WWE is still sticking to the two-night concept for Mania now that COVID-19 is not a factor.

He suggested that it would be interesting to see if WWE reverts to its typical one-night format for WrestleMania next year.

"I get it when you were having COVID. But now, I don't get it. It will be interesting to see if they do it next year. Because if it's successful, you know they're doing to do it again. But if it's not, that will get lost," DDP said. (from 6:27 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

The WrestleMania 38 card is stacked with top stars and celebrities

As of this writing, there have been 11 matches that have been announced for the Showcase of Immortals this year. The matches have been slotted for two nights, Saturday (April 2) and Sunday (April 3).

As per WWE, on Night 1, both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will defend their RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships against Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey, respectively. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

The evening will also feature the dream match between Edge and AJ Styles. The Mysterios vs. The Miz & Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin are also slotted in for Night 1. The KO Show, featuring special guest Stone Cold Steve Austin, will close the proceedings on Saturday.

Night 2 will include the Women's Tag Team Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship matches. It will also feature Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee and Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville.

The main event will be the Title Unification Winner Takes All match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Coming back to DDP, the wrestling world is divided on the same subject. While many agree with Page, another chunk of fans believe that WrestleMania should be a multi-night event to accommodate so many matches.

What are your thoughts? Would you also prefer 'Mania as a one-night affair? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Instagram video.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy