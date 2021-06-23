Diamond Mine debuts on WWE NXT by destroying Kushida

After months of build, the Diamond Mine faction finally made their debut on WWE NXT tonight following the main event between Kyle O'Reilly and Kushida.

The NXT Cruiserweight Champion was attacked after his match against O'Reilly by Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, and Hideki Suzuki.

The Diamond Mine faction also appears to have a mouthpiece in the form of Malcolm Bivens, who has been aligned with Tyler Rust in NXT for quite some time now, even though neither has been seen on television recently.

Roderick Strong will lead the Diamond Mine faction in WWE NXT

Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that NXT would be making an effort to put more time and focus on their cruiserweight division. The arrival of the Diamond Mine certainly backs up that report.

Strong hasn't been on NXT television since April when he and his wife Marina Shafir informed William Regal that they were resigning from the black and gold brand. Regal told them the door would be open if they changed their minds, which explains why Strong was allowed to return to television tonight.

Marina Shafir was not seen in the closing angle, and it's not currently known if she will have any involvement with the Diamond Mine faction. However, given her MMA background, it would certainly make sense to have Shafir join her husband in the stable.

It will be interesting to see what NXT does with the cruiserweight division in the coming months and if that championship can be elevated to greater heights by Kushida and the rest of the stars throughout the rest of 2021.

What are your thoughts on the Diamond Mine faction? Do you think Roderick Strong can lead a successful group in WWE NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

