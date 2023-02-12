"Did he ask for his release?" - Jim Cornette feels WWE may have given up on former champion after RAW

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette recently spoke about the fallout between Hall of Famer JBL and former United States Champion Baron Corbin.

This week on RAW, Corbin lost to Dexter Lumis in a one-on-one match. Later, in a backstage segment, JBL spoke with the Modern Day Wrestling God and stated that his Hall of Fame career and legacy were being tarnished by The Lone Wolf. The veteran claimed that Corbin was "channel-changing television" and then walked out on him.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran stated that it seemed like WWE had given up on Baron Corbin. He detailed that the entire experiment with JBL wasn't working out, and finally, the company seemed to think splitting the two would be the best decision.

"So, what has he done? Have they just given up completely? Did he ask for his release from his contract to go join a Buddhist monastery in Tibet?" [From 5:20 - 5:33]

You can watch the full video here:

Vince Russo feels WWE could be building to Baron Corbin vs. JBL

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that WWE could possibly be building to a Baron Corbin facing off against JBL at WrestleMania.

"I'm thinking they're gonna have a match at WrestleMania. I don't know where else you're going with this, but back to down on his luck, Corbin," said Russo.

Last year, Corbin changed brands and moved to RAW. Soon after, he was paired with JBL and was named the Modern Day Wrestling God. However, he did not pick up any significant wins on the red brand, leading to his eventual breakup with WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

What do you think lies ahead for Baron Corbin? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes