Did Bianca Belair apologize to Sasha Banks for the hair whip at WrestleMania 37? (Exclusive)

The sound of Bianca Belair's vicious hair whip on Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 echoed not only across Florida, but on every TV screen that aired the pay-per-view around the world. It was an incredibly stiff strike!

Bianca Belair didn't hold back when she smacked Sasha Banks in the ribcage, and the move got one of the biggest pops of the night.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino attended WrestleMania 37, and had the opportunity to talk to the new SmackDown Women's Champion after Night One of the pay-per-view.

Bianca Belair won't apologize to Sasha Banks

Rick Ucchino asked Belair whether she apologized to Sasha Banks after the match for the hair whip.

The EST of WWE declined, and said she didn't feel the need to say sorry as it was Sasha Banks who tried to unsettle Belair by pulling her hair on multiple occasions during the match.

Bianca Belair said she doesn't use the hair whip often and only resorts to the move during special events. There wasn't a bigger platform than WrestleMania's main event, and Belair realized that she needed to pull out all the stops to dethrone The Boss.

Here's what Bianca Belair told Rick Ucchino:

"I feel like I don't have to apologize. She pulled my hair and used my hair so many times in the match. So, I haven't used it (hair whip) in a while because I'm like, as long as nobody touches it, nobody tries to use it against me, I won't use it. But, in that moment, I had to pull, in order to take Sasha Banks down, I was going to have to pull out all my ESTs," Belair said.

"I was going to have to be the strongest, the fastest, the quickest, the roughest, the greatest, the best. Anything that I had, I wanted to give to Sasha Banks. So, at the very end, I used the hair whip because that was all I had left, and it worked."

OMG that was LOUD!!



Belair even conceded that her hair whip on Sasha Banks might be the hardest one she has ever delivered. The former NXT superstar even recalled her reaction to the sound of the impact during the match

"I think so. Even when I threw it, when it made the noise, I was like, 'Woah, that was really loud!'" Belair laughed.

Bianca Belair's reign as the SmackDown Women's Championship will probably begin with a rematch with Sasha Banks. Fans will eagerly await round two of what could be an iconic rivalry in women's wrestling. Are you one of them?

