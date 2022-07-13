Did the ratings for WWE RAW bounce back with Brock Lesnar's return?

The ratings for this week's WWE RAW are in, and it is good news for the red brand.

Last week, WWE RAW saw a dip in viewership as the show aired on Independence Day in the United States. The July 4 episode had an average viewership of 1.53 million viewers, which is the red brand's lowest since May 30. The show also suffered in the key 18-49 demographic and brought in a .37 rating, the lowest rating since December 2021.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, RAW bounced back this week and brought in 1.735 million viewers, an 11% increase from last week. The key demo rating also jumped up to a .44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a 19% increase from the Independence Day episode.

What happened on this week's WWE RAW?

Brock Lesnar returned to the promotion a few weeks after attacking Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two will clash in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.

Bianca Belair defended the RAW Women's Championship against Carmella in a Money in the Bank rematch. Carmella picked up the win via count-out, but Belair remains the champion. Becky Lynch distracted The EST of WWE after demanding a title shot in a promo earlier on the show.

Money in the Bank winner Theory interrupted Brock Lesnar in the opening segment of the show and then wound up getting a superkick from a returning Dolph Ziggler in the main event. The Showoff helped Lashley and Riddle defeat Theory and Seth Rollins in the main event. Ziggler then attacked Theory and posed over him to close the show.

It remains to be seen how the feud between Ziggler and Theory will pan out in the near future. It will also be interesting to note what the red brand has to offer as we are only a few weeks away from SummerSlam.

