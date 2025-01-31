"Did we just all imagine that?" - Ex-WWE name uncovers major mix-up with Hulk Hogan's scheduled appearances

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Hulk Hogan missing the latest Saturday Night's Main Event. The show emanated from San Antonio, TX on January 25.

Hogan got an adverse reaction from fans during the Netflix debut of RAW. The Hulkster was on the red brand to promote his Real American Beer and thank the WWE Universe. However, he and Jimmy Hart were greeted by a chorus of boos at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, prompting the promotion to rethink the legend's future appearances with the company.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran recalled that WWE had initially advertised the legend for the recent Saturday Night's Main Event. He then noticed pictures of Hogan at his son's wedding the day he was supposed to be in Texas for the event. Cornette was confused about how the Hulkster had agreed to make the appearance in the first place when his son's wedding was on the same day:

"Hulk Hogan obviously was not on the show. We talked about it when we were recording the last program and just heard that it's announced Hogan will not be in Saturday Night's Main Event. We were like, 'What the f*ck, did Jesse run him off or because he was booed out of the building or whatever.' Now explain this to me. He has pictures out or at least they were on the internet and I assume they were dated properly of him at his son Nick's wedding. How did he not know the date of his son originally? Did they just have him do all the promo or didn't they come out and say in front of God and everybody that Hogan will be on Saturday Night's Main Event in January? Or did we just all imagine that?" [From 0:05 - 1:04]

CM Punk fired shots at Hulk Hogan

In the leadup to the Royal Rumble, CM Punk also lashed out at the WWE legend. During an interview segment with Jackie Redmond on RAW, Punk spoke about eliminating everyone at the Royal Rumble.

The Best in the World claimed that even if Hulk Hogan declared himself for the 30-man-over-the-top-rope match, he would eliminate the legend and end Hulkamania once and for all.

It will be interesting to see when Hulk Hogan shows up next on WWE television.

