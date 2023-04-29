"Did this monkey just RKO the guy?" - WWE fans react to viral animal attack video

WWE fans are going gaga over a resurfaced viral clip of a monkey seemingly hitting Randy Orton's RKO on a person in India.

Monkey attacks are a common occurrence in India. Numerous clips of monkey attacks on unsuspecting people have gone viral over the years. An old clip of a monkey executing an RKO-like move on an Indian man went viral a while ago.

The clip in question recently resurfaced on Twitter and quickly went viral again. The clip caught the attention of many WWE fans, who were convinced that the monkey hit an RKO (Randy Orton's finisher) on the guy.

Randy Orton's WWE finisher has gained mainstream attention over the years

Orton debuted the RKO way back in late 2003, and the move quickly became incredibly popular among WWE fans. He has defeated the likes of John Cena, Triple H, and many other top names using the move. The suddenness of the move, combined with the fact that it could come out of nowhere, has only added to its aura.

Back in 2014, clips showing an animated cutout of Orton RKOing everyone in sight went viral on the web. Today, YouTube and other video-sharing sites are filled with thousands of such amusing viral videos.

Orton himself seemed quite happy over his signature move going viral on social media. While talking on The Kurt Angle Show, The 14-time world champion did not know how to react to his move becoming so popular.

“I’ve never been the greatest social media guy – I’ll go social media dark for months at a time, sometimes more. And then I’ll have a little fun on Twitter, late night you know or I’ll post some stuff about my wife and kids on Instagram but I guess I didn’t know how to react when all the RKO outta nowhere stuff was happening a few years ago.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

The WWE legend further stated that the meme took a life of its own. He added that the virality of the meme helped his brand grow.

“It took on a life of its own, and it wasn’t one of those things where for a week you saw it, and then it kinda disappeared. It’s been a thing that’s still around, even to this day – not as strong, but I guarantee you someone’s out there doing it now. It helped me, my brand, my finish mean more than it really does. It’s a cutter, I jump up and I fall to my back but it took on a life of its own.”

The monkey attack video is just one of countless viral clips that have reminded fans of Randy Orton and his finishing move.

The Viper is currently out of action with a potential back injury, and it remains to be seen when he will return to the ring.

