Is Roman Reigns injured after the WrestleMania 38 main event?

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against WWE Champion Brock Lesner in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two in a winner-takes-all match. With this victory, The Tribal Chief unified the titles and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reports appeared after the event indicating that Reigns was injured during the match, which caused it to be cut short. However, this might not be the case.

On a recent episode of Saturday Night's Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that the reports of Roman's injuries are not true. He claimed that the match went according to plan and that the "abrupt finish" was part of the booking.

Fans were concerned about the Tribal Chief as he seemed to be complaining about his shoulder after Brock Lesner put him in a Kimura lock. If Meltzer is correct, that would mean that The Tribal Chief's selling was simply good enough to fool fans and journalists alike.

What's next for Roman Reigns?

With Roman Reigns holding both of WWE's top titles in the aftermath of WrestleMania 38, the obvious question now is what happens with the champion and the two belts.

While some think that the single world title format might be here to stay, Dave Meltzer has stated that this would be a temporary arrangement, but that the champ is to appear on both RAW and SmackDown for the foreseeable future.

The question then shifts to who will be challenging the Head of the Table.

With Shinsuke Nakamura interrupting his promo on Friday night, it would make sense for the Japanese superstar to challenge for one or both titles at the upcoming premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash.

However, superstars with big singles wins on the Showcase of the Immortals are usually the ones that challenge for world titles immediately after, as we saw with Cesaro last year. Going by that logic, Drew McIntyre might come to mind after his win against Happy Corbin.

Bobby Lashley and Edge too won their WrestleMania matches, though they seem to be sticking to their old storylines. The most popular name attached to this angle appears to be WWE's newest acquisition Cody Rhodes, but only time will tell if WWE pulls the trigger on The American Nightmare's main event push.

Who do you guys think will face Roman Reigns next? Sound off in the comments section below!

