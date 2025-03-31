"Did she say something?" - WWE veteran questions Alexa Bliss's absence from TV after her return (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Alexa Bliss's booking. The former women's champion is back in the company after a long hiatus.

Little Miss Bliss made a surprising return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble earlier this year. She came in at number 21 amidst resounding cheers from the fans. This marked her first appearance since January 2023. Since then, Bliss has competed in a couple of matches before disappearing from TV.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Outlaws, Russo noted that WWE teased a lot with Alexa Bliss but didn't follow up. The veteran writer felt her comeback did not increase her value. Russo questioned if she had upset someone backstage during her recent stint with the company. He believed she was a valuable talent for WWE and wondered why they handled her return poorly:

"I keep reading that they're bringing in so-and-so and they're gonna beef with Alexa Bliss and her little team and her little package, whatever the case may be. I don't know, bro. They certainly did not do her any good by the way they brought her back and booked her. I mean, that certainly did not, you know, increase her value whatsoever. So, you know, when I see something like this, I'm thinking about, okay, bro, they brought her back. They didn't book her very well. Did she say something? Did she complain to somebody? I mean, those are the questions I ask when, you know, something like this gets done to a talent who I think we all deem as a could be a valuable talent on the roster, you know?" [From 2:48 onwards]

WWE has hinted that Alexa Bliss may join the Wyatt Sicks. During her return, she was seen carrying her iconic doll, Lily, signaling an association with the Wyatts.

It will be interesting to see if she finds herself in a match on the WrestleMania card this year.

