"Did you see what I saw?" - Vince McMahon's reaction when he met WWE's next top female star

Jim Ross has recalled what happened when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon met Sable for the first time.

In 1996, Vince McMahon decided to hire Marc Mero after becoming a fan of his work as the Johnny B. Badd character in WCW. He was introduced to Mero’s then-wife, Rena (aka Sable), during discussions to sign the former WCW star.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross revealed the exact conversation that he had with Vince McMahon following a meeting with Marc Mero and Sable. He added that everyone in WWE’s headquarters could not help but notice Sable.

“Vince and I interviewed Rena and Marc. We had a nice meeting, great couple. When they left, Vince says, ‘Did you see what I saw?’ I said, ‘I think I did.’ He said, ‘I think the biggest star of this group might be Mrs. Mero, Rena.’ I said, ‘I think you’re right.’ It’s a head-turner. When she walked down the hall, so we came to my office, then we went to Vince’s office, which was next door, everybody in the building was looking.”

Ross said Sable’s professionalism and “turn-your-head look” impressed Vince McMahon. He also joked that the former WWE Women’s Champion was “a far cry” from the days of The Fabulous Moolah.

Vince McMahon hired Sable with Marc Mero

Sable and Marc Mero

Although Vince McMahon only planned to hire Marc Mero initially, he also chose to sign Sable to a WWE contract.

Sable, who is now married to Brock Lesnar in real life, worked for WWE from 1996 to 1999. She also had a second run with WWE in 2003-2004.

