Did The Rock and John Cena have a beef?

The Rock and John Cena have shared the WWE ring on two different occasions. The two men had two exceptional matches at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29.

While the two men have showcased their hatred for one another in terms of kayfabe and on WWE programming, fans have often questioned whether there are real-life issues between the two icons.

The WWE Universe has often asked the question, does The Rock and John Cena have a legitimate beef?

The answer to that - quite simply - is yes. The Rock and John Cena legitimately have animosity towards each other. In the past, neither has denied the same and have admitted to them having beef.

In a previous interview with Jimmy Kimmel, The Rock addressed the issue and said that looking back on it, The Great One said it was pretty much "real".

"In the world of wrestling, it's fictionalized, it's a TV show, but we had our rivalry. Now we can look back on it, it was so real."

In a later interview with Kimmel, John Cena also agreed that he and The Rock did have real-life issues with each other but admitted that the two Hollywood stars are now close friends.

John Cena and The Rock faced each other in back-to-back WrestleManias

John Cena and The Rock faced each other at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. At WrestleMania XXVIII, the two men faced each other in what was billed as a "Once In A Lifetime" match.

On that occasion, The Rock defeated Cena in a 30-minute classic between the two men, going 1-0 up against the leader of The Cenation. The WWE Universe went on to think that it was the end of the heated rivalry between The Rock and Cena but to their surprise, WWE had one more match in store.

The following year, The Rock and John Cena faced each other once again, this time for the WWE Championship. 'Big Match John' went on to score a huge win over The Rock to capture the title.

In doing so, The Rock and John Cena ended their rivalry at 1-1.

