Did WWE drop a huge clue regarding The Bloodline's future on SmackDown?

This week on WWE SmackDown, the match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns was made official. The two former Bloodline stablemates will compete in a Tribal Combat match. As part of the segment, Reigns and Uso showed the respect that was expected, given that the elders had sanctioned the battle between them.

It was Solo Sikoa who attempted to interfere and attack his own brother, which led to Reigns stepping in and Sikoa then being hit with a superkick. While many think that The Enforcer doesn't understand the rules of Tribal Combat, fans also believe that this was a huge hint regarding his future.

🏆The People's Champ 🏆 @BFR_PSP_JCB



After HIAC Jey/Roman couldn't be a normal match..



#SmackDown Jey vs Roman is set. Not sure what the contract was all about. Solo being stopped by Roman but getting kicked by Jey is another bookmark that Sikoa will remember when he breaks away from RomanAfter HIAC Jey/Roman couldn't be a normal match..

Could this be the beginning of Solo Sikoa breaking away from Reigns in the same manner that The Uso left The Tribal Chief earlier this year?

One fan even went as far as predicting that Solo Sikoa would be the man to come out on top at The Royal Rumble, which would then allow him to go one-on-one with Reigns if he is still holding the title next year.

Evelyn Zirra @EvelynZirra @mckenzieas93V2 @Gunther_AUT @RealLAKnight I'm going with a long shot and predicting Solo Sikoa. The final exclamation point of the Bloodline story, reminiscent of Batista and Evolution. Cody can finish his story with anyone as the champion. Solo can be a made superstar and become the new dominant heel when Roman leaves

Has WWE been planning Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa for some time?

There have been hints over the past few weeks that Solo Sikoa could turn on Roman Reigns in the same way that his brothers have. From the looks that he gave Roman throughout their Money in the Bank match to the tease that he wants to be the next Tribal Chief, The Street Champion's next move seems unpredictable.

This past week on SmackDown, it appears that there was another clue dropped as Sikoa's facial expressions continued to tell the story.

It's clear that the Solo Sikoa turn is what this storyline is now building towards, but it has been noted that at WWE SummerSlam, Solo will not be allowed to get involved in the Tribal Combat match. This means that after the dust has settled following The Biggest Party of Summer, the attention could turn to the former North American Champion, and his story with Reigns can take center stage.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



At MITB, he saw Roman's reaction to The Usos kicking out of the double pin as a weakness.



He saw it again after Roman showed respect to Jey despite everything.



Solo held the Lei once & he's hungry for it. Solo Sikoa wants Roman Reigns' power & he's waiting to make his move.At MITB, he saw Roman's reaction to The Usos kicking out of the double pin as a weakness.He saw it again after Roman showed respect to Jey despite everything.Solo held the Lei once & he's hungry for it. pic.twitter.com/DvtjPadf74

Will Solo Sikoa be the final member of The Bloodline to turn his back on Reigns, or has WWE been playing their fanbase for several months so that another huge swerve can happen in its place? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars