"Didn't do anything to improve herself?" - Charlotte Flair gets criticized for her promo on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair was criticized for her promo from this week's SmackDown by wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, who pointed out the issue with the Queen.

Flair was involved in a confrontation with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Dominik appeared on the blue brand in the lead-up to Ripley's match with The Queen at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Flair should've put her opponent over with her promo.

"One thing, I don't know why she said 'I beat her three years ago', I'm thinking, 'Boy, that was three years ago, what's that got to do with now?' You mean three years, all of a sudden she's just sat around and just didn't do anything to improve herself? She should've put her opponent over, it's what she should've done," said Mantell.

Mantell continued:

"But then say, I don't think she still has the guts to take it or the skills to take it. See babyfaces need that, to put their opponent over, because if they do get beat, well, they're pretty good and if they lose, they lost to a nobody. Because now Charlotte has demeaned her and downgraded her skill in the ring, so I don't think Charlotte came out ahead of this interchange," said Mantell. [36:44-37:37]

Dutch Mantell on Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair possibly headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania

Dutch Mantell is against the idea of Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

According to rumors, there is a possibility that the SmackDown Women's Championship match will go on last on the first night. However, on Smack Talk, Mantell spoke against the idea. He said:

"I would go with the program," said the former WWE manager on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel. "I would go with what they have been working on for six to eight months. Rhea [Ripley] and Charlotte Flair? I don't think it's a main event. It may be a main event match, but that's not up to me. That's up to the fans. They determine that. I don't."

