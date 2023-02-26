"Rhea and Charlotte Flair? I don't think it's a main event" - WWE veteran reacts to reported WrestleMania 39 plans (Exclusive)

WWE is continuing with a recent tradition this year as WrestleMania 39 will also be a two-night affair in Los Angeles, California. WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently reacted to rumors of two potential matches main eventing Night One of the mega event.

Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline was again under the spotlight on SmackDown as WWE added another layer to the compelling narrative. The company is seemingly building up toward a tag team match between The Usos and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

As reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while the undisputed tag team championship bout should ideally headline Night One, another match has been discussed behind the scenes for the lucrative spot. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship match could also close out the first day of WrestleMania if the tag team match doesn't make the cut.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that it would be a bad idea. The industry legend opined that WWE should go for the match and program that has been built up over the last six to eight months. He added that Ripley vs. Flair was not a main event caliber contest.

"I would go with the program," said the former WWE manager on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel. "I would go with what they have been working on for six to eight months. Rhea [Ripley] and Charlotte Flair? I don't think it's a main event. It may be a main event match, but that's not up to me. That's up to the fans. They determine that. I don't." [12:00 - 12:25]

"They've got a great story going": Dutch Mantell urges WWE not to unsettle their creative plans

The company has inarguably done a phenomenal job in handling the long-drawn Bloodline saga, which initially wasn't expected to have Sami Zayn on for this long.

The former Intercontinental Champion's organic rise has forced WWE to rewrite the script of its most prominent angle. While Sami Zayn may have failed to dethrone Roman Reigns, several fans still wish for him to have a big WrestleMania moment. It couldn't get any better than Zayn winning the tag team championship with his best friend, Kevin Owens.

Speaking on the same show, Dutch Mantell said that WWE had done well up until now to build the match. He advised the promotion to stick with its intended creative direction.

"But I would go with Sami and KO against The Usos, and I'm sure they are going that way. They don't have anywhere else to go. I mean, that's what they've been shooting at. Of course, we're still in the dark about whether KO and Sami can co-exist, and they've got a great story going. So, I'm sure they've planned it out well; we will see." [12:26 - 12:50]

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Sami Zayn came face-to-face with Jimmy Uso, urging him to re-think his allegiance with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio had their first confrontation with Charlotte Flair.

Do you like how the WrestleMania card is shaping up this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes