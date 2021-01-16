"Didn’t everyone?" - Former WWE Superstar reveals if he had a crush on Molly Holly

Former WWE Superstar, The Hurricane, recently responded to a fan on Twitter who asked him if he ever had a crush on fellow WWE Superstar Molly Holly.

The Hurricane posted a throwback picture on his official Twitter handle and revealed that he once pitched for Mike Awesome to join him and Mighty Molly on WWE TV. In response to the tweet, a fan asked The Hurricane if he ever had a crush on Molly Holly, who was in an alliance with him back in 2001-02. The Hurricane responded with a question of his own, directed towards the fan. The former WWE Superstar hinted that he did in fact have a crush on Holly. Check out the exchange below:

I once pitched for Mike Awesome to be a member of The Hurri-League. My idea was that I’d constantly refer to him as Captain Awesome, which would drive him crazy until he eventually either went along with it or just completely snapped. 😁🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aFW23MfsiD — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 15, 2021

The Hurricane and Mighty Molly's alliance didn't last long on WWE TV

In late 2001, The Hurricane formed an alliance with Molly Holly, who began calling herself "Mighty Molly". The duo competed in a string of Mixed Tag Team matches against the likes of Matt Hardy & Lita, and Tajiri & Torrie Wilson.

Here's Molly Holly revealing Vince McMahon's reaction when Holly told him that she was done with WWE:

“It was on a Monday night after Raw…and some people are like, ‘Oh, you lost to Christy Hemme. Is that why you quit?’ I don’t even remember the match. Like, I just knew that I cannot do this one more day, and so I waited until after Raw. I waited by Vince’s office. He came back from gorilla (position) and I said, ‘Can I talk to you?’ and he said, ‘Yep.’ I went into his office and I thanked him for everything he‘s ever done for me. I said, ‘Could I please be let out of my contract?’ I had like nine months left.”

Molly Holly

The alliance between Holly and The Hurricane finally came to an end at WrestleMania 18 in 2002, where The Hurricane won the WWE Hardcore title. Following The Hurricane's victory, Holly hit him with a frying pan and pinned him to win the belt. Holly remained a mainstay in WWE for three more years before parting ways with the company in 2005. She won the WWE Women's title on two occasions during her stint, and she also competed for the same against Victoria at WrestleMania 20. The WrestleMania 20 match resulted in a loss for Holly, after which she got her head shaved bald.