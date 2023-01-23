"Didn’t get the raw call" - WWE legend comments on not being invited to RAW XXX

Many wrestling legends, including The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, and more, are set to grace the upcoming WWE RAW XXX. Though fans are awaiting some surprise appearances as well at the show, Michelle McCool has seemingly made it known she won't be one of them.

Michelle McCool is one of the most influential women's wrestlers in history, having won the WWE Women's Championship and the Divas Championship twice each. Though she isn't a full-time talent anymore, she does make occasional appearances here and there. McCool last competed at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, where she lasted for nearly 20 minutes in the Women's Rumble Match.

However, fans might not get to see her back anytime soon, as she recently revealed that she wasn't invited to RAW XXX. Replying to a fan on Twitter, McCool wrote that although she didn't receive the call, she was happy her husband, The Undertaker, would be showing up in front of the Philadelphia fans.

Check out her tweet below:

"Didn’t get the raw call either but my hubs is there," tweeted McCool.

Michelle McCool had also recently revealed that she wasn't invited to participate in this year's edition of Royal Rumble either.

What all WWE has in store for RAW XXX?

Apart from the several legends showing up to turn back the clock, WWE has plenty of more intriguing things planned for RAW XXX. The fate of Sami Zayn's future in The Bloodline will be decided during "The Trial of Sami Zayn" segment on RAW, where all members of the stable will be present.

A couple of title matches are also scheduled for the show, including a blockbuster clash between The Usos and The Judgment Day for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The second bout will be for the United States Championship, where Austin Theory will put his title on the line against his long-time rival Bobby Lashley.

Last but not the least, Becky Lynch and Bayley would go to war in a Steel Cage Match, which is sure to be a violent affair.

What are you looking forward to the most at RAW XXX? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

