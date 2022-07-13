"Didn't give a s***" - WWE Legend recalls Paul Heyman's first reaction to former ECW star

Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently shared insights on Paul Heyman's reaction to Raven's gimmick.

Prior to WWE, Heyman was the creative force in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and is known for his extensive work in the late 80s and early 90s. He has also managed and assisted many superstars in their rise to the top of the industry. Heyman undertook the name 'Paul E. Dangerously' on WCW and managed DDP in the early years of his career.

During his time on ECW, Raven had an iconic feud with wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer. Heyman was initially not fond of the former Hardcore Champion's look and character in the ring.

On the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast episode, DDP talked about when he spoke to Heyman on assisting new talent make their way into the industry. He stated that the Special Counsel was not awed by Raven's character and wrestling style.

"When I told Paul, was when I called him up, I said 'Listen this is something I'm building for us'. Cause I was taking it over helping it, make young talent come up with me and Eric. And only one knows it is me and Eric. And Raven was one of those people, and at the time Paul didn't give a s*** if he was left cause he was going to do everything he could not to get him to leave" said DDP. (25:42 - 26:07)

Diamond Dallas Page cites Paul Heyman to be 'the best talker'

The Hall of Famer and the Wise Man played a crucial role in the betterment and pushing many prominent superstars and contributing to the industry on the whole. Heyman's mic skills are often applauded by the wrestling world and veterans from the industry alike.

In the same edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Page cited Paul Heyman as a genius and the best talker who has been at the top of his game for nearly 20 years. He said:

“I think Paul’s one of the greatest geniuses ever and today, the best talker. For what he could do and you look at a guy that literally has been on top for 20 f****** years. He’s never lost the spot." (27:07 - 27:28)

Paul Heyman is currently the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns and The Usos. Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

