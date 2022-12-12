"Didn't have a great relationship with Triple H" - Wrestling veteran doesn't think returning legend should face Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that he's puzzled as to why The Rock would return to face Roman Reigns, considering he didn't have a great relationship with Triple H.

One of the biggest dream matches WWE fans have been clamoring to see is between The Great One and his cousin, The Tribal Chief. It finally seems to be coming to fruition at WrestleMania 39.

As per recent reports, if The Rock is available for Royal Rumble 2023, WWE plans to have him appear in the Men's Rumble match and win it to set up a clash with Reigns.

Though this, if it materializes, may please many fans, Vince Russo recently explained why a match between The Rock and Reigns might not be a great option. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo wondered why The Rock was thinking of returning anyway.

Russo pointed out that The Brahma Bull was loyal to Vince McMahon, but since the latter is no longer in power, it makes little sense for the former to return. The former WWE writer also pointed out that The Rock didn't have a great relationship with Triple H, who's currently in charge of things in the company.

"I gotta be honest with you. As time passes, I don't know why The Rock would do it. Less and less and less. Why would you do it? First of all, I know he's got loyalty to Vince McMahon in WWE. Bro, hate to break the news to you, Vince ain't there anymore. Second of all, didn't have a great relationship with Triple H. Third of all, being the biggest and hottest star in movies, does he really want to hitch his way in any shape or form to Vince McMahon?" said Vince Russo. (2:02 - 2:42)

Vince Russo thinks Roman Reigns is already over with fans

The former WCW Champion noted that the risk of any injury during the match against Reigns could jeopardize The Great One's Hollywood schedule.

The veteran writer also feels that wrestling The Rock would not get Roman Reigns more over with fans. Vince Russo added that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is already the most "over" star in the promotion and has been for years.

"On top of that injury, the possibility of getting hurt, not being able to make movies for a year. And on top of that, how are you going to get Roman Reigns any more over? Roman Reigns is the only guy over in the company and has been over for years. How is this, unless The Rock is coming back as a full-time wrestler, how is this going to take the company to next level for The Rock to do one shot? The longer time goes on, and I'm like why would you do this?" added Vince Russo. (2:43 - 3:25)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists One of the things talked about internally in WWE is for Roman Reigns to wrestle both nights at Mania, with the working ideas being Cody Rhodes and The Rock.



- WON One of the things talked about internally in WWE is for Roman Reigns to wrestle both nights at Mania, with the working ideas being Cody Rhodes and The Rock. - WON https://t.co/ErateccpAY

With only a handful of weeks to go for Royal Rumble 2023, it's safe to say the rumors surrounding The Rock's return will keep fans buzzing.

