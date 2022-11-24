"Didn't matter how hard I beat up my body" - Former WWE Champion feels fans turned on him after match with Daniel Bryan

WWE star Sheamus recently spoke about how fans turned on him during his initial run with the company.

The Celtic Warrior won the 2012 Royal Rumble and was set to face Daniel Bryan for the World Heavyweight Championship. At the Grandest Stage of Them All, it took him only 18 seconds to end Bryan's title reign with a vicious Brogue Kick. Daniel was a fan favorite despite being the heel in the feud, and the humiliating loss quickly turned the fans hostile toward Sheamus.

In a recent conversation with SHAK Wrestling, the 44-year-old mentioned that fans turned on him because they believed he was being pushed down their throats by the management. He detailed that even the most physical matches could not turn the WWE Universe in his favor.

"I've kinda been doing this my whole career, very, very physical in the ring. I think there are a couple of things in the beginning of my career that I admired, the whole story with Triple H, and some other stories backstage were total BS. I just feel like I've been, no matter what I did, especially in 2012 or when I was World Champion, the stuff with Bryan, it didn't matter what I did. The crowd had turned against me because they felt the machine was behind me and it didn't matter how hard I beat up my body. I just wasn't gonna win them over. So I went away and came back as a heel." [2:47 - 3:23]

You can watch the full video here:

Sheamus will be competing in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

This year's Survivor Series match will debut the dangerous WarGames structure on the WWE main roster.

Possibly the most anticipated match of the evening will feature Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline going into war against The Brawling Brutes with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. Sheamus and Reigns have their own history surrounding Survivor Series, as the Celtic Warrior cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Tribal Chief back in 2015.

The animosity between the two factions is at an all-time high, and it will be interesting to see if the star-studded team led by Sheamus can bring an end to The Bloodline's domination of the WWE roster.

