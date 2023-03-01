"Didn't take my eyes off those shoulders!" - Referee reacts to hilarious sequence at WWE Live Event

Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan recently had an entertaining sequence at a WWE Live Event.

The SmackDown Women's Champion lifted Liv for a Suplex but Morgan countered into a roll-up. Both superstars relentlessly countered the move and rolled around the ring while the referee kept slamming on the mat to initiate her count.

A wrestling fan posted the hilarious clip on social media and the referee in the match has since reacted to it. WWE referee Daphanie LeShaun (aka referee Aja) responded on Twitter and noted that she remained professional and kept her eye on the competitor's shoulders.

"Didn’t take my eyes of those shoulders tho!!! 😵‍💫😂 #Refbae gets it done!," tweeted LeShaunn.

Liv Morgan says Charlotte Flair is the best WWE Superstar ever

Liv Morgan thinks very highly of the SmackDown Women's Champion and recently claimed that Charlotte is the best superstar of all time.

In 2022, Liv Morgan had the best year of her career. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

After her title reign, Liv has fallen back to the middle of the card and is currently not booked for a match at WrestleMania. Charlotte is set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on The Mike Jones of DC show, Liv praised The Queen and said that Flair is perhaps the greatest of all time:

"I think she's [Charlotte Flair] in her prime form and she's ready to continue to solidify her legacy. I think she's ready for this kind of new, primed Rhea Ripley... Charlotte Flair is perhaps the greatest WWE Superstar of all time regardless of gender. So I guess we'll have to wait and see, but that's the one I'm excited for," said Morgan. [From 7:18 to 8:15]

Charlotte Flair returned on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 and immediately captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey. Time will tell if Rhea Ripley can avenge her loss to The Queen at WrestleMania 36 and capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at the biggest show of the year.

