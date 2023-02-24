Former Champion thinks Charlotte Flair is "the greatest WWE Superstar of all time"

Charlotte Flair has set the highest standards in the world of sports entertainment for a performer. The Queen has accomplished nearly everything in her career in WWE. Recently, former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan praised Flair and called her the greatest of all time.

Last year, Liv Morgan won her first SmackDown Women's Championship when she beat Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, she lost the title back to the Baddest Woman on the Planet in less than 100 days.

Later, The Queen returned on the final SmackDown of 2022 to end Ronda Rousey's reign of tyranny as the SmackDown Women's Champion. Speaking to Mike Jones of DC, the 28-year-old superstar hyped up the upcoming Women's Championship match and called Flair the greatest superstar of all time:

"I think she's [Charlotte Flair] in her prime form and she's ready to continue to solidify her legacy. I think she's ready for this kind of new, primed Rhea Ripley... Charlotte Flair is perhaps the greatest WWE Superstar of all time regardless of gender. So I guess we'll have to wait and see, but that's the one I'm excited for," said Morgan. [From 7:18 to 8:15]

Liv Morgan further added that she will return for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Queen retains the title at WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley for the second time at WrestleMania

In 2020, Charlotte Flair won the third-ever Women's Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 36. However, she had three options to choose from ahead of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rhea Ripley appeared on an episode of WWE RAW in February 2020 to issue a challenge to The Queen and asked her to pick the NXT Women's Championship. After TakeOver: Portland, Charlotte Flair made her choice and accepted Ripley's challenge.

The two superstars met at The Grandest Stage of Them All during the Pandemic Era for the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately, the Eradicator failed to slay The Queen and lost the title.

It's been over three years, and history has repeated itself. However, the roles have been reversed, and Rhea Ripley is confident that she could be the next SmackDown Women's Champion.

Who do you think will walk out of WrestleMania 39 as SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

