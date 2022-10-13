"Didn't want me to wrestle"- Natalya reveals the name of WWE legend who didn't want her to get into wrestling initially

WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, didn't want her to wrestle initially.

Jim was one of the most influential and popular wrestlers of all time and has also established himself as one of the top superstars of his era. The WWE Hall of Famer also won the WWF Tag Team Championship twice alongside Bret Hart.

Taking to Twitter, Nattie spoke highly of her father and how he became her biggest supporter over the years despite not wanting her to wrestle initially. She added that her father wanted her to be an accomplished weightlifter and a shot-putter.

She said:

"At first, my dad didn’t want me to wrestle. He wanted me to lift weights and be a shot-putter. Then he became my biggest supporter in wrestling. I realize now he just wanted me to be strong & believe in myself no matter what I was doing. Wrestling+Lifting accomplish both for me."

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

Natalya praised Hit Row member B-Fab following her return

Natalya heaped praise on the recently returned Hit Row member B-Fab for her incredible performance.

Taking to Twitter, Nattie mentioned how Fab has overcome all the difficulties in life to be where she is today. She further stated that there is always a comeback story and it depends on how one makes use of this opportunity.

Nattie wrote:

"It’s crazy how life can throw you curve balls and you feel like your world is crumbling and then you get the chance to turn it all around and rediscover your passions all over again. There’s a comeback story in us all. @TheVibeBri,"

Check out Nattie's tweet below:

Nattie, alongside her husband Tyson Kidd, is helping younger and newer talents train in their Hart Dungeon. Many stars such as Shotzi and Liv Morgan were known to have trained in her dungeon.

