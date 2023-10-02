Dijak reacts after former WWE Superstar finally debuts in AEW; calls him the greatest of all time

AEW WrestleDream is one of the bigger shows and has the expectation attached to it that there are some big debuts waiting to happen from former WWE Superstars. While some fans have been waiting for Hall of Famer Edge in particular to make his debut, it was not the Rated-R Superstar that fans were treated to at first.

Instead, two released superstars made their debut at WrestleDream, leading to fans losing it at the unexpected arrival. Former WWE stars Shane Haste (aka Shane Thorne) and Mikey Nicholls (aka Nick Miller) made their AEW debut with the NJPW faction TMDK.

They challenged The Acclaimed, immediately making an impact. They were unable to get the World Trios Championship from The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, but it was a close thing.

Haste and Nicholls were a tag team in WWE under the name TM61. However, Haste, in particular, is better known for infamously portraying Slapjack for the Retribution. Fellow Retribution member Dijak was clearly watching the WrestleDream show as he immediately posted about his friend arriving in AEW.

He called him the GOAT and was clearly happy to see his friend's success.

While it remains to be seen what Haste does next, it will be interesting to see his future appearances in Tony Khan's company. Haste's arrival to the company has been a long time coming, with the star having gone to Japan after his release from WWE.