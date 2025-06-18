Disappointing backstage news on Ludwig Kaiser amid sudden WWE absence (Exclusive)

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser has been missing from television programming for quite some time now. The 34-year-old had been a mainstay on RAW ever since being called up with the current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. The Imperium member's prolonged absence has seemingly made the fans grow fonder.

The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for the return of the A-plus Specimen. Fans are now speculating that since Gunther is the champion, Kaiser could return to become one of his first challengers during his second reign. WrestleVotes recently shared some updates about the German though.

Speaking on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he claimed that while Kaiser is still in WWE, he's just not being used. He doesn't seem to be out due to an injury, but he feels like creative doesn't have anything for him right now.

Trending

"I asked around after last week but didn't get much. Only thing I can say is he's on the roster and people say of course he's on the roster. But when they take people off the internal roster, it means they have a legitimate injury and they're going to be away for a very long time. His name is still on the weekly television roster. So, best thing I can say is he's just not being used right now," he said. [27:40 onwards]

Kaiser is a phenomenal in-ring talent and has all the tools to become a top star in the company. He is good on the mic, has a brilliant physique, and is a great technical wrestler between the ropes. He could easily challenge for titles in WWE once he returns.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

