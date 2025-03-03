Disappointing Liv Morgan stat revealed ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has been among the most popular stars in WWE's Women's Division for some time. While The Judgment Day member has several impressive accolades against her name, she has also faced a few setbacks along the way.

The 30-year-old had an outstanding 2024, which saw her win the Women's World Championship and become the inaugural WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Although she lost the Women's World Title to Rhea Ripley on the RAW Netflix Premiere, Morgan teamed up with her stablemate, Raquel Rodriguez, to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last week.

Despite her impressive performances, Liv Morgan has also fallen agonizingly short of winning high-stakes matches in the last two years. The former Riott Squad member ended up as the runner-up in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Unfortunately, she met a similar fate while competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in 2024 and this year as well.

Liv Morgan received major praise from Triple H following WWE Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan put forth a praiseworthy performance inside the Chamber last Saturday. She was the only star to affect multiple eliminations in the match as she pinned Bayley and Alexa Bliss on her way to the final two. However, Bianca Belair stood tall to secure the win and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

During the post-show press conference, Triple H pointed out he was impressed with Morgan's performance inside the dreaded structure. The Game reflected on The Judgment Day member's growth in the last year or so:

"Liv Morgan just continues to impress me. A woman that, a year ago, many people would have said is great to have on the roster, she's a good hand and all those things. In this last, I guess what, since May, has just become a megastar and continues to surpass that. To me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight, thriving. Even when she's in pain, looks like she's having the greatest time of her life doing it. The little nuances she's picking up right now, she has earned that spot at the top and earned a spot to be called one of the best women in the ring we have right now. So, incredibly proud of her," he said. [From 30:43 - 31:38]

You can check out Triple H's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi last week on RAW to win the WWE Tag Team Championship for the third time. With The EST set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania amid the ongoing conflict between The Glow and Jade Cargill, it remains to be seen which duo will wrestle Morgan and Rodriguez for the title.

