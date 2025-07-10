Disappointing news for Alexa Bliss and more WWE Superstars

A study has revealed some disappointing news for WWE stars. The spotlight that comes with being a pro wrestler can sometimes lead to them facing harsh criticism and even abuse online. We have seen many wrestlers deal with such unsavory incidents on social media over the years.
A detailed study by CryptoManiaks has revealed the names of the athletes who receive the most online abuse. The article covers leagues from the NFL to the NBA while also having a dedicated section for pro wrestling.
The study, which analyzed data collected from April 30, 2024, to April 30, 2025, revealed that pro wrestlers received the most abuse online among the other featured sports.
The list ranked Charlotte Flair as the wrestler who received the most online abuse, with a 36.4% negativity rating. This rating was the highest of any athlete in the study across the board.
Worryingly, the female wrestlers were more targeted than the men. In fact, the top five wrestlers receiving the most online abuse were all women.
Flair was followed by Nia Jax (35.3%), AEW's Mercedes Mone (29.6%), Saraya(29.3%), and Tegan Nox (28.6%) in the top five. The list also featured names like CM Punk (6th), Chris Jericho (7th), and Jon Moxley (11th). Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was also on the list at the 12th spot with a negativity rating of 20.4%
Alexa Bliss had to deal with online abuse and harassment in the past
Alexa Bliss has been on the receiving end of some vile abuse and threats online. Back in 2021, The Goddess had to deal with a fan who was harassing her and her then-fiancé, Ryan Cabrera, on X/Twitter.
A year later, Bliss talked about how online abuse from people was heartbreaking.
"I agree that everyone should have the right to speak their opinion. But when you talk about us as human beings, people, and not our characters, that’s where the line stops and I don’t feel like that’s OK," she told Metro.co.uk
Like Alexa Bliss, many other stars, particularly females, have faced abuse and harassment online, which is simply uncalled for.
