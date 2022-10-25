"That's where the line stops" - Alexa Bliss hits back at online trolls following 'heartbreaking' abuse

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently hit back at trolls for their disheartening comments.

Every fandom has its own toxic elements, and the world of professional wrestling is no different. With as passionate as fans are about the industry and their favorite promotions, it's easy for online trolls to derail discussions and even harass WWE Superstars.

While speaking in an interview with Metro, Alexa Bliss spoke about how hard she works only to entertain the fans. She opened up about how hectic her schedule is and how emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausted she gets after an entire week's work.

"I feel like a lot of people don’t really understand – nine times out of 10 when you see us performing, we are going on no sleep, we are going on beat up bodies because we do travel four, five, six days a week. We are emotionally exhausted, we are mentally exhausted, we are physically exhausted but we are doing it to entertain everyone else."

The former women's champion further described how disheartening it is to see how people treat wrestlers. Bliss expressed her disappointment and said that fans don't consider them as humans.

"I agree that everyone should have the right to speak their opinion. But when you talk about us as human beings, people, and not our characters, that’s where the line stops and I don’t feel like that’s OK. But we do it because we love what we do, we love entertaining people. It’s really disheartening and heartbreaking when we are putting our all out there." (H/T- Metro)

Alexa Bliss detailed how she has always given her best inside the ring

At only 31 years old, Alexa Bliss has been to the top of the mountain in WWE. Having portrayed several personas, she's managed to become a five-time WWE Women's Champion, a Money in the Bank winner, and just the second-ever Women's Triple Crown Champion.

No matter how much she achieves, though, some internet trolls have continued to target her and her colleagues. In continuation of her interview with Metro, Alexa stated that she has always given her physical best, yet she has received harsh comments from trolls.

‘It’s my physical best. I know it may look like my best, but that’s all the energy I had to give that day. I gave my personal all,’ she pondered. ‘We’re told how terrible we are and how we should be fired – that’s not nice, and people forget that there is a person behind the character we are portraying on TV.’ (H/T- Metro)

It has been rumored that Alexa Bliss might join Bray Wyatt's new faction, 'Wyatt 6' in the near future. What are your thoughts on this? Sound off in the comments section below.

