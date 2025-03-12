Disappointing news on Asuka ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Asuka hasn't appeared on WWE television in months, and the next update may disappoint her fans. The Empress of Tomorrow has been out of action since May 2024, when she suffered a knee injury that kept her off the roster.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided an update on the 43-year-old star's WWE return status. The wrestling insider noted that her name was mentioned for a WrestleMania pitch, but he hasn't heard if the former world champion will be on the card.

"The only thing I heard was that her name was brought up for a WrestleMania pitch. So that tells me she's healthy. I guess she's just waiting [for] creative direction. But I haven't heard she'll be on WrestleMania at all. This was months ago. So I guess it's just a waiting game for Asuka at this point." [From 30:22 onwards]

Asuka posted a cryptic message on social media ahead of RAW this week in Madison Square Garden. However, the one-half of the Kabuki Warriors didn't appear on the show. Her partner, Kairi Sane, hasn't appeared on WWE television in months as well.

Their partner, IYO SKY, is set to defend the Women's World Championship in a major match in April. It remains to be seen if the two superstars will return to the ring on the road to WrestleMania 41.

