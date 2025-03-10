Asuka shares potential return tease ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Asuka shared a potential return tease ahead of the upcoming episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Empress of Tomorrow has not been seen since WWE Backlash: France, last year. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at the PLE. The veteran was supposed to compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournament later in the year as well, but was pulled due to a knee injury, and has not returned to action since.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, the former champion took to her Instagram account to share an interesting message. She posted an image of herself posing on the turnbuckle, and shared a potential return tease.

"Fight like a warrior, smile like a legend. 😈⚔️," she wrote.

Kairi Sane has also been absent from WWE television in recent months. The Damage CTRL star was supposed to compete in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament, but was taken out by Pure Fusion Collective in a backstage attack. Sonya Deville used to be the leader of PFC, but the Stamford-based company elected not to renew her contract last month.

WWE legend teases return to face Asuka

Mickie James recently teased a return to the company to battle Asuka down the line.

The legend serves as a judge on WWE LFG on A&E Network, but will reportedly be replaced by Michelle McCool in season 2. James took to her X (fka Twitter) account last month to tease a potential return to the promotion, and noted that she wanted to battle the 43-year-old once again.

"YOU are so great. One of my favorites to do it. & if you ever want to run it back… LFG! ♥️," she wrote.

The Empress of Tomorrow recently shared concerning messages on social media revealing that she felt unsafe and had contacted the authorities. Only time will tell when Asuka is ready to return from her lengthy hiatus from the company.

