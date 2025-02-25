45-year-old former champion teases WWE return to face Asuka

A former WWE champion teased a return to the company to battle Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow has not been seen since WWE Backlash 2024.

Asuka reacted to fan's video of a match against Mickie James back in the day at NXT TakeOver and noted that she had a great match with the veteran. Mickie James reacted to the Damage CTRL's star's post and noted that she was one of her favorite opponents. James then teased a potential return to have another match against the 43-year-old down the line.

"YOU are so great. One of my favorites to do it. & if you ever want to run it back… LFG! ♥️," she wrote.

Asuka suffered a knee injury and has been out of action since Backlash 2024. Many fans were hoping to see the veteran return during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month, but that was not the case. Mickie James is a part of the cast on the WWE LFG reality series on A&E Network alongside The Undertaker, Bully Ray, and Booker T.

Former WWE star reacts to Asuka's worrying claims

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently commented on Asuka stating that she contacted the police after someone interfered in her private life.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 stated that he hoped she was doing well and noted that there are people who take things to an extreme. He added that she has set her boundaries and recommended that fans respect her wishes.

"I mean, it's horrible and I hope she's safe and protected," EC3 said. "She's such a sweetheart and such a nice person. It's hard to stomach that, but there are people that take things to extreme. One thing, gentlemen, and the ladies that may be watching, it's important about the relationships and setting the boundaries, so she has clearly set her boundaries. I would recommend everybody respect them." [2:42 – 3:07]

Mickie James is a legend of the wrestling business and is a five-time WWE Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see if she ever competes in a match for the company again.

