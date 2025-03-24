  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Disappointing news for Hulk Hogan again after latest WWE move

Disappointing news for Hulk Hogan again after latest WWE move

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 24, 2025 01:54 GMT
Things are not looking good for the Hulkster (Credit: WWE.com)
Things are not looking good for the Hulkster (Credit: WWE.com)

There's unfortunate news for Hulk Hogan yet again after the latest WWE decision. This comes as another blow for the Hulkster in the lead-up to WrestleMania.

Ad

WWE and On Location have both been advertising an offer of the "Real American Suite Package" for WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. This package had a spot in a premium luxury suite on both nights of WrestleMania 41. Food was included in the deal, as were beverages, with Hulk Hogan himself doing a meet and greet for those who decided to buy it. It also included Hogan souvenirs.

The original price for the tickets was $9,500. It was then reduced to $6,950 by WWE and On Location. Unfortunately, it appears that in their latest move, they have decided to remove it entirely from the website. It is no longer on offer, and the link for the package leads to an "Oops, looks like we had a false start" message.

This is the latest blow in what has been a bad year for WWE and Hulk Hogan. When he appeared at the Netflix debut of RAW, he was booed by fans a shocking amount, leading to him rushing through his promo for his beer and leaving. Since then, he was supposed to reportedly appear, but all appearances were allegedly canceled.

also-read-trending Trending

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी