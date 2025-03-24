Disappointing news for Hulk Hogan again after latest WWE move

There's unfortunate news for Hulk Hogan yet again after the latest WWE decision. This comes as another blow for the Hulkster in the lead-up to WrestleMania.

Ad

WWE and On Location have both been advertising an offer of the "Real American Suite Package" for WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. This package had a spot in a premium luxury suite on both nights of WrestleMania 41. Food was included in the deal, as were beverages, with Hulk Hogan himself doing a meet and greet for those who decided to buy it. It also included Hogan souvenirs.

The original price for the tickets was $9,500. It was then reduced to $6,950 by WWE and On Location. Unfortunately, it appears that in their latest move, they have decided to remove it entirely from the website. It is no longer on offer, and the link for the package leads to an "Oops, looks like we had a false start" message.

This is the latest blow in what has been a bad year for WWE and Hulk Hogan. When he appeared at the Netflix debut of RAW, he was booed by fans a shocking amount, leading to him rushing through his promo for his beer and leaving. Since then, he was supposed to reportedly appear, but all appearances were allegedly canceled.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE