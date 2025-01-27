Huge twist on Hulk Hogan's alleged reason for missing WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Reports

The Hulk Hogan saga has a new chapter after the WWE Hall of Famer missed Saturday Night's Main Event. After multiple reports about the star's alleged reason for missing the show, there's now a twist as to apparently why he was missing this weekend.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Dr. Chris Featherstone reported that he was being told that Hulk Hogan would not be appearing on Saturday Night's Main Event due to family commitments.

There were further updates about why Hogan was not appearing, with reports stating that he was going to be attending his son's wedding over the weekend. With Nick getting married, he would not be available for the show, despite being heavily featured in promotional material for the show.

Now, a further report has emerged, as Dave Meltzer addressed Hulk Hogan's absence on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestleTalk). He said that there's more to the story than meets the eye, with Hogan promoted for the show for weeks, and while his son may indeed be getting married, something was not sitting right with him.

“It’s just weird that you pull out of a show that has been built around you, you’re the only one in the advertising, and then you pull out over a wedding. Which, hey, look, your son’s getting married, sure, I get that, but it’s like, how many weeks have they promoted this with Hogan? Including the night before. Unless Nick told him the day before, ‘Hey, I’m getting married tomorrow’… wouldn’t you go like, ‘Dude, I’ve got a commitment here that you know about, they’re advertising this whole show around me’."

He said that something was "weird" about the whole matter. He also said that while people were saying that Hogan was never scheduled for the show despite being advertised, that was not the case - "he absolutely was scheduled."

Hulk Hogan's last WWE appearance didn't go so well

It should be noted that during Hogan's last appearance in WWE during the RAW on Netflix debut show, the star was booed out of the building.

He had appeared to promote his beer brand, but the audience didn't appreciate his presence and made it known by jeering him till he hastily completed his promo and headed to the back.

