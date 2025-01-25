Real reason Hulk Hogan is not appearing at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event; best wishes to his family - Reports

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has been part of the conversation in the wrestling world again ever since he returned at the debut episode of RAW on Netflix. The star has been rumored to be attending Saturday Night's Main Event ever since he was involved in promoting the show. However, he will not be part of the show.

When Hulk Hogan returned to WWE at the RAW debut on Netflix, he appeared onstage to promote his Real American Beer brand. Unfortunately for the Hall of Famer, the moment he appeared on the stage, he started to get booed so much, that it was difficult to make out what he was saying. Be it for past controversies, or his politics, the audience turned on him.

Now, after rumors that he will be appearing at Saturday Night's Main Event again, there's been clarification on whether he will be there. PWInsider reported that despite his appearance on the promotions for the show, the star will not be there.

The report went on to state that Hulk Hogan was never set to be on the show in the first place, despite rumors to the contrary. His son, Nick, is getting married this weekend. Thus, with his family being important to him, Hogan will be busy there.

This comes after Dr. Chris Featherstone reported the same earlier, stating that he would not be there due to his family commitments.

