Disappointing news for WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia

WWE Superstar Giulia recently won the Women's United States Championship. However, the Japanese star has suffered a major setback mere days after winning the title.

The State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, is slated to host WWE Evolution on July 13. The Stamford-based promotion recently revealed the official poster for the all-women's premium live event. The poster features multiple stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, including every champion except one.

Despite being the Women's United States Champion, Giulia has been left off the promotional material. Interestingly, the former champion, Zelina Vega, is featured on the Evolution poster, insinuating that the wrestling promotion might have designed it well before the title change took place.

Following a successful stint in NXT, Giulia joined SmackDown last month. In her first singles match on the main roster, the 31-year-old defeated Zelina Vega on the June 27 edition of the blue brand to become the new WWE Women's United States Champion.

Wrestling veteran shares his take on Zelina Vega losing the WWE Women's United States Championship to Giulia

Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green on the April 25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to win the WWE Women's United States Championship. She also defended her title against the Canadian star once before losing it to Giulia.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, wrestling veteran Vince Russo opined that Zelina Vega earned nothing from her brief championship run. He questioned WWE's decision to have Vega take the title off Chelsea Green, only for the 34-year-old to lose it after four weeks.

"Zelina Vega was the US Champion. In my mind, they put the belt on her because she needed something, and they put the belt on her to get her over. What happens is, four weeks later, they take the belt off of her, and she’s now at the same place she was before she ever got the belt. I don’t understand. They took the belt off Chelsea Green to put it on her. Chelsea was very entertaining. She’s got the belt for four weeks, and they take it off already. That didn’t escalate the character," he said.

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for Zelina Vega following the title loss. Only time will tell if she gets a rematch against Giulia.

