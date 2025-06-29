Disappointing Randy Orton streak continues following WWE Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Randy Orton suffered a huge upset at Night of Champions 2025. This premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marked the continuation of a disappointing streak for The Legend Killer.

After beating Sami Zayn two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton collided with Cody Rhodes in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions. Just minutes into the match, the 14-time World Champion seemingly sustained a back injury and was visibly in pain throughout. The American Nightmare took advantage of this and repeatedly targeted his former mentor's back. Cody Rhodes ultimately emerged victorious over The Viper to become the 2025 King of the Ring.

Randy Orton had suffered the same fate at last year's KOTR finals. Gunther defeated the veteran in Saudi Arabia to capture the 2024 King of the Ring crown and advance to SummerSlam. These back-to-back defeats in the tournament finals represent a truly heartbreaking streak for The Apex Predator.

Last night, when Cody Rhodes gave props to the 45-year-old legend in his post-match promo, the latter seemed furious. Fans now believe that a Randy Orton heel turn is inevitable.

It remains to be seen if Randy Orton turns his back on The American Nightmare and potentially costs him the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam.

