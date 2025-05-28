Disappointing WWE news for Asuka fans (Exclusive)

Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka has been out of action for over a year now. The Empress of Tomorrow suffered a knee injury last year and announced on the May 6, 2024, episode of RAW that she had successfully undergone surgery. She hasn't been seen on TV since, and that played a part in Damage CTRL being quietly dissolved as well.

Asuka has been a fan favorite for most of her time in the company thanks to her in-ring ability and gimmick. Many fans have been wondering when they'll get to see the four-time WWE Women's Champion back on screen, and WrestleVotes confirmed that it'll be a while before she returns.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he stated that she might be back before the end of the year. WWE wanted to bring her back for WrestleMania last month, but that didn't happen.

"Asuka, they're hopeful by the end of the year. They wanted her for Mania. It didn't work obviously, she's not cleared at the moment, so they're hopeful," he said. [From 25:37 onwards]

While there's still some time before Asuka returns to TV, it'll be interesting to see how she's brought back. While Damage CTRL no longer exists, she could reform the Kabuki Warriors with the recently returned Kairi Sane or choose to pursue singles gold once again.

