Disappointing WWE news for John Cena fans

John Cena etched his name in the books after winning the 17th WWE Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Last Real Champion had vowed that he would ruin professional wrestling.

2025 Backlash will be the next Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 41. The latest episode of SmackDown confirmed the massive title match for the event, where John Cena will make his first title defense against his arch-rival Randy Orton, who RKO’d him in a row on RAW and the blue brand this week, kicking off the new season in the Stamford-based promotion.

With only 26 dates remaining on his calendar for his final WWE run, fans are curious about when John Cena will next appear and continue the buildup for his match against The Viper.

According to the official WWE page, John Cena will now return on May 9 for the go-home edition of SmackDown before Backlash 2025 at the Nutter Center in Dayton. The Last Real Champion is not scheduled to appear on any other weekly show before that.

The Rock calls John Cena “GOAT” after WWE WrestleMania 41

The Final Boss recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed his absence from WWE. While speaking, The People’s Champion also reacted to Cena’s 17th title victory.

The Rock expressed that Cena has achieved “GOAT” status after winning at WrestleMania and has also moved up in his pro-wrestling Mount Rushmore.

"Let's start with the ending, and let's start with John becoming the 17-time Heavyweight Champion and becoming, legitimizing himself as being, without question, The GOAT. Period. He's on Mount Rushmore now... John raising that title; that was the bottom line. That was the North Star, and I loved it, and I love that moment. I think he's going to go on to have this insane run as a heel," The Rock said.

With Cena vs. Orton officially announced for the upcoming Backlash PLE, it will be interesting to see how the saga unfolds in the weeks ahead and who emerges victorious among the arch-rivals.

