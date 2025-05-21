Disappointing WWE plans for Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been ruling the WWE Universe ever since embracing his Tribal Chief persona in 2020. The OTC dominated during his run as the WWE Undisputed champion, holding the title for a record 1316 days before losing it to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Since then, fans have only sporadically seen the former champion in action, and he hasn't been on TV since the RAW after WrestleMania. In the weeks during the buildup to WrestleMania, Roman Reigns had a lot of heated interactions with CM Punk, and the two faced off against each other and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns have no love lost for each other, and fans have wanted to see them face off one-on-one. During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, however, fans received a disappointing update regarding this potential match.

"Punk and Roman, again, it's a possibility. I think they're probably going to stay away from each other come SummerSlam, they're both babyface at the moment," he said. [From 25:58 onwards]

Punk and Roman were turned into even bigger babyfaces when Paul Heyman turned them on during WrestleMania 41. He joined forces with Seth Rollins, which indicates that the two are more likely to team with each other against Rollins before they would face each other in a singles bout.

