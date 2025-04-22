Roman Reigns & CM Punk to be forced to do one thing they promised will never happen again? Potential explored

Roman Reigns and CM Punk both faced a heartbreaking betrayal by their good friend Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman did not just turn his back on them, but he also joined forces with their common enemy, Seth Rollins. After being backstabbed by the same man, the OTC and The Best in the World now find themselves in a similar situation.

Ad

This might force them to do something that they promised would never happen again. Reigns and Punk might join forces to take on this newly formed alliance. Both superstars teamed up during the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series last year. Back then, they promised that they would never team up again. But things took a wild turn on RAW when Heyman and Rollins brought in Bron Breakker as the newest member of their team.

Ad

Trending

The 27-year-old wrecked both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, making it clear he is siding with The Visionary to take down the megastars. Now, this creates a disadvantage for Punk and Reigns. If they go on to face this alliance on their own, they will be outnumbered by Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. As a result, both may have no choice but to team up once again to take down their common foe.

Ad

WWE could be setting up a clash between Breakker & Rollins and Roman Reigns & CM Punk, potentially at Backlash PLE next month. The last time The Tribal Chief joined forces with The Second City Saint, it drew a lot of numbers for WWE. And the company might be looking to recreate the same this time. Therefore, there is a good possibility that they might form an alliance for a while on RAW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, it is mere speculation as of now. It remains to be seen how things are going to unfold in the coming weeks, as Monday Night RAW's landscape has undergone a seismic shift.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk to eventually start a singles feud ahead of SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns and CM Punk are two of the biggest stars in WWE right now. Fans have been clamoring to see their singles match ever since they teamed up at Survivor Series: WarGames. And the two stars might kick off their singles feud ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Even though the megastars are currently involved in a feud against Seth Rollins and his faction, it is likely to be wrapped up by the time WWE starts the build-up for the August spectacle. Punk and Reigns have a longstanding history, and they haven't even scratched the surface yet.

The OTC could blame The Best in the World for his involvement in taking his Wiseman away from him, which could re-ignite the heat between them. Considering the big egos of the two stars, they might find themselves going head-to-head at SummerSlam. This is a dream match for many fans, and WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam could be the perfect stage for it.

It is going to be interesting to see what the company has in store for Roman Reigns and CM Punk from here on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.