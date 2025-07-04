Disappointing WWE statistic comes to light ahead of SummerSlam

A disappointing WWE statistic has come to light ahead of SummerSlam 2025. This year's premium live event will be held over two nights and will air live from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

As pointed out by 'The PG Era' on Instagram, WWE is not giving fans a lot of time to get ready for the next major event, nor to build its own storylines. There has been recent online chatter about fans being disappointed with some of the recent underwhelming extravaganzas put out by the company lately. In fact, the time gap between every major event following WrestleMania 41 has been less than three weeks. You can check it out in the list below.

John Cena was successful in defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. Cody Rhodes also defeated Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament and will be challenging Cena for the title at SummerSlam 2025 in a blockbuster rematch between the pair.

The promotion is also building towards Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025 next weekend. Liv Morgan will be forced to miss Evolution due to a dislocated shoulder, but Roxanne Perez has been announced as her replacement. Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the PLE next weekend.

A couple of major matches have also been confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. LA Knight and Seth Rollins are scheduled for a singles bout, and Goldberg will be competing in his retirement match against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Ex-WWE employee criticizes Triple H's booking

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently took Triple H to task for how he booked WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo suggested that The Game should learn from Jeff Jarrett on how to find talent. He stated that neither The King of Kings nor Shawn Michaels knew how to find stars with the "it factor."

"That was probably a Jeff [Jarrett] move, bro. Because like I said, I didn't know anything about him [Ron Killings]. Jeff Jarrett is a good judge of the 'it' factor. I look at Triple H and Shawn Michaels now, and I'm like, do you guys not understand feel or know the 'it' factor? I don't watch NXT, so when someone comes on the [main roster] shows for the first time, I'm seeing them for the first time. I know immediately if they have it or they don't," Russo said. [From 09:22 to 10:15]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Only time will tell if Triple H and WWE's creative team have any surprises planned for Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025 next weekend.

