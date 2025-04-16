Disappointing WWE update on The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 status (Exclusive)

The Rock's WrestleMania 41 status remains shrouded in mystery as the WWE Universe moves closer to The Showcase of The Immortals. The next update may cause disappointment among fans of The Final Boss.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter shared a new update on The Rock's WrestleMania 41 status, noting he's spoken to the Hollywood star's family members.

"I've talked to members of his family and they don't even know if he's going to be there yet." [From 06:39 onwards]

Prior to revealing said information, Apter responded to a fan's question if Dwayne Johnson's supposed WrestleMania 41 absence was tied to his daughter's WWE booking.

"No, I don't. Definitely. I think if The Rock's not there, it's because, and I've mentioned this before, he's doing a movie with Martin Scorsese in Europe, and it might be just said he can't get there, but, I was thinking of something very unusual that if he's not there, you ready for this?"

He continued:

"Okay, Rock doesn't show up. John Cena does not win, but he's still on his retirement tour. The Rock comes back when the movie's finished and slaps Cena in the face, saying: 'I brought you on because I thought you could beat Cody Rhodes, and you disappointed the hell out of me.'" [From 05:28 onwards]

Speaking of Cena, the former Cenation Leader will be on SmackDown this Friday. Fans will have to wait to see how the segment goes down on the blue brand this week.

