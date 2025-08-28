"Discipline these heathens" - WWE star breaks silence after being treated "horribly"

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 28, 2025 08:08 GMT
Shocked WWE fans during an event (Image via WWE.com)

WWE is touring cities across Europe ahead of their upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. They recently hosted a live event in Manchester featuring big names like CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Penta, and The Judgement Day. New Day also featured on the show and took to X to share their disappointment with the Manchester crowd.

Fans were booing the two stars throughout their entrance and even as they left the ring. Kofi tore up a fan's sign during the entrance and also poked fun at kids in attendance.

Xavier Woods shared a video on X/Twitter where both New Day members were talking about how badly the Manchester crowd treated them.

"The people that attended the @wwe event last night in Manchester treated us horribly. The children were especially horrid. Lack of quality parenting and strong role models has created these disrespectful children. Y'all need to learn to discipline these heathens," Xavier wrote.
At the start of the video, the former tag team champions can be seen passing comments at the Manchester crowd.

"Last night, we were in Manchester and as Kofi told the crowd, there wasn't a man in sight," said Xavier. Kofi continued, saying "What y'all really did was you told on yourselves and showed exactly what Manchester was all about."
Kofi and Xavier are two of the most hated stars in WWE right now. It will be interesting to see how they are booked in the coming weeks.

Corey Graves confirmed Xavier Woods' injury on WWE RAW

Penta faced Kofi Kingston in a singles match on this week's episode of RAW. During the bout, Grayson Waller and Xavier Woods were at ringside, with Waller carrying a petition to ban the Mexican Destroyer. Xavier faced Penta on last week's show and was seemingly injured after a Mexican Destroyer by the luchador.

Waller was passing around the petition to get the move banned, claiming that Woods got injured because of it and was wearing a neck brace throughout the night. Corey Graves also signed the petition and revealed that Woods suffered "severe cervical damage" due to Penta's move.

Kofi got the win over Penta as Waller distracted the luchador. It will be exciting to see how this new alliance between Waller and New Day plays out further.

Edited by Harish Raj S
bell-icon Manage notifications