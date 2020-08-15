On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, former WCW star Disco Inferno opened up about the match between Dominik and Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. The match will be Dominik's in-ring debut in WWE.

In his comments, Disco Inferno said that others in the WWE locker room could be unhappy with Dominik having such a high-profile match on his debut:

Our locker room back in the day would not have been happy with something like this. Like, any time an untrained professional came, the person wasn’t, you know, like a vet, would come into the locker room, they’re part of the show, just the natural instinct of the locker room to kind of like hope the guy does poorly, right? Now, everybody loves Rey Mysterio. But his kid is being pushed in a very big spot and he hasn’t even had a match yet. I wonder what the locker room… You know, especially the environment that they have there right now, I just wonder if this is like literally putting him but by no choice of his own, putting him in a very bad spot to start his career off here.

Despite what Disco Inferno said, Dominik is not untrained, as pointed out by Konan later on in the podcast.

Disco Inferno thinks some Superstars in the WWE locker room could be unhappy with Dominik's push

Disco Inferno went on to discuss what a seasoned veteran (he took the example of Kevin Owens) in the WWE locker room might feel like about Dominik's massive push this soon in his WWE career. Disco went on to add that it wasn't Dominik's fault that he was in this position:

Advertisement

Think of a guy like Kevin Owens who took 15 years to get on the main stage. I wonder what a guy like him thinks of Dominik being put in the spot when they are not doing much with him, you know? No, this is not Dominik’s fault. I’m just saying he’s stuck in a position and it’s a very, very sh**** position. You have a lot of pressure on yourself, your father’s a legend, everybody loves Rey Mysterio but in the back of these people’s minds they are saying, “Why is this kid getting pushed?” And it’s not his fault.

Dominik was recently destroyed by Seth Rollins with a kendo stick on WWE RAW ahead of their showdown at WWE SummerSlam.

You can listen to Keepin' It 100 HERE.

If any quotes from this article are used, please credit Keepin' It 100 and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.