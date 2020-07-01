Disco Inferno reveals that Chris Jericho was almost arrested on his wedding day

Chris Jericho got drunk the night before his wedding and almost got arrested the next day.

Chris Jericho was introduced to his wife by Disco Inferno.

Chris Jericho got a little rowdy the night before (Pic Source: AEW)

The more stories there are about Chris Jericho, the more insightful they seem to get. While Jericho has revealed much about his life and career, others seem to offer more to the masses. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno was asked via fan mail about wrestler weddings and seemingly brought up that Chris Jericho was almost arrested on his wedding day.

Chris Jericho got into a bar fight the night before his wedding day

Disco Inferno revealed that he introduced Chris Jericho to his wife, Jessica, but said that Jericho was almost arrested on his wedding day, because of an incident the night before. He said:

"The night before, he got into a fight in a bar. And the cops came to the hotel the morning of his wedding and wanted to arrest him. But it wasn't his fault. They wanted the kid to press charges."

Disco said that Jericho was a nasty drunk and even said that on the last night of WCW, he threw a piece of pizza at somebody. Interestingly, Disco seems always to have stories about wrestlers that fans didn't even know about. Chris Jericho is slated to take on Orange Cassidy at Fyter Fest.

