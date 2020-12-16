Former WCW star Disco Inferno was a guest on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Inferno was asked whether he had a memorable Ric Flair party story to share with the fans. Here's what he had to say in response.

I've never seen like, a crazy Flair story, it's fascinating watching him buy drinks for everybody in the bar.

It's really a cool gimmick. He walks into a place, and all of a sudden, everybody's having a good time. He livens up the mood. It's funny watching him buy drinks for people that he didn't even know.

Ric Flair lived his gimmick in real-life as well

It's not exactly a secret that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair maintained a lavish lifestyle outside the hullabaloo of pro-wrestling as well. His gimmick was that of an arrogant, rich heel who would go to great lengths to remain at the top. The character enjoyed life to the fullest and lived for the moment. The real-life Ric Flair wasn't any different from the one fans watched on their TV screens.

Don’t Let Anything Hold You Back! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/q6DyXKCzcu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 12, 2020

Ric Flair is dubbed by many as possibly the greatest wrestler to ever step foot in the ring. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and has won a grand total of 16 World titles across various promotions. His record is only matched by fellow WWE legend John Cena.