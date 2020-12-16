Disco Inferno had a six-year stint in WCW during the 90s and early 2000s. During his time in WCW, he won multiples titles and was a Cruiserweight Champion, a United States Champion and a WCW Tag Team Champion. Following his run in WCW, Disco never signed with WWE after they bought out the promotion. He went on to wrestle in TNA following his WCW career.

Disco Inferno on what Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were like backstage in WCW

Disco Inferno was the guest on this week's edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted. During the interview, we asked Disco about what Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were like backstage during their run in WCW.

"Nash and Hall were cool. You know what's funny, when they came in there was a division between the midcarders and the top guys. When they came in, they were top guys but they liked hanging out with us. They didn't like hanging out with all the top guys and and all that so they were more like the midcard guys, you know what I'm saying? So we became friends with them because we liked to have fun at the shows. You know, the top guys were always too serious. They [Hall and Nash] liked the guys who liked to have a good time."

Disco also briefly gave his thoughts on Kevin Nash's time as a booker in WCW, where he said that it was an impossible task:

"And as a booker, he did what he could. There was just too much... it was very difficult for anybody to book that place, having to deal with all those top guys and the liberty they had. Hogan had creative control but if he was the final stamp on things, all those other guys had what I call creative liberty. If they wanted to do something, 95% of the time they got to do it."

On his appearance on UnSKripted, Disco Inferno also discussed the biggest issue with WWE programming right now. You can check out the details HERE.

If any quotes from this article are used, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling