"Exceeds expectations every time he performs" - Wrestling veteran thinks top star can have a "show-stealer" against Roman Reigns 

Disco Inferno feels Logan Paul could have a "show-stealer" match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

The wrestling community hasn't stopped buzzing since it was announced that the YouTube personality would square off against The Tribal Chief. Many have taken an issue with Paul being inserted into the World Title picture despite wrestling just two matches in WWE. However, others feel that Logan Paul has proved himself to be great in the ring and wouldn't disappoint.

Disco Inferno also chimed in with his views on the latest episode of the podcast, Keepin' It 100. The WCW veteran stated that fans are undermining Paul's abilities, considering how well he fared against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022.

He is optimistic that the match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel will be a "show-stealer" and that Logan Paul will exceed all the expectations.

"People forget how great Logan Paul did against The Miz. Everybody has just forgotten about that for some reason. Bro, he stole the show on those. This is definitely gonna be a show-stealer because the expectations are low, and Logan Paul exceeds expectations every time he performs," said Disco Inferno. (2:12 - 2:26)

Bill Apter is not too pleased with the prospect of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Unlike Disco Inferno, wrestling journalist Bill Apter is not a big fan of Reigns and Logan Paul going head-to-head at Crown Jewel 2022.

He made his frustrations known while exclusively speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Apter feels Seth Rollins or Bobby Lashley should have been in Paul's spot, as "real WWE fans" would disapprove of him wrestling Reigns.

"I know Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will bring an enormous amount of worldwide publicity to WWE. However, the real WWE fan cannot fathom this happening. Logan, in my opinion, should not be in a spot that someone like Seth Rollins or the US champion Bobby Lashley has worked so hard to attain," said Bill Apter.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Be so good that nobody can take your spot.



I don’t care who they bring in, you can bring in anyone, and they ain’t going to take the Tribal Chief’s spot.”



- Roman Reigns on Celebrities coming into WWE

(via SecondsOut) “Be so good that nobody can take your spot. I don’t care who they bring in, you can bring in anyone, and they ain’t going to take the Tribal Chief’s spot.”- Roman Reigns on Celebrities coming into WWE(via SecondsOut) https://t.co/d3623dQjkX

It now remains to be seen if Logan Paul can silence his detractors by putting in a performance of a lifetime at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

