"He could absolutely be the guy to do it" - Wrestling veteran wants RAW Superstar to dethrone Roman Reigns 

Disco Inferno thinks Cody RAW Superstar Rhodes could be the one to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief's era-defining reign with gold began at Payback 2020, and since then, he has destroyed everyone on his path. However, as all good things end, it's only natural that Reigns will have to drop his title sooner or later.

There's been consistent chatter about who would be the ideal performer to dethrone him, with everyone having their favorites. Disco Inferno is the latest to open up about the same, sharing his views on the podcast, Keepin It' 100.

Inferno picked Cody Rhodes, saying since the RAW Superstar is immensely popular with fans, he could generate a massive pop if he defeats Roman Reigns. The WCW veteran explained that The American Nightmare has been "over" since he returned to WWE, making him an ideal candidate to win the gold from Reigns:

"I think Cody could do it. If Cody comes back as a babyface and gets really over and really gets the crowd behind them, there would be a huge pop when he wins it. With Roman, you gotta have someone that gets the crowd to believe they could beat him. I think Cody can get that support, and fans really want to like him. Bro, he's been super over ever since he came from AEW. So if they keep doing that, I think he could absolutely be the guy to do it," said Disco Inferno. (0:37 - 1:11)

Roman Reigns could feud with AJ Styles soon

While Cody is recuperating from a pectoral injury he sustained during his feud with Seth Rollins, Reigns is incredibly busy with lots on his plate.

The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia on November 5th.

Moreover, if recent reports are to be believed, Roman Reigns could also feud with AJ Styles soon, with whom he recently wrestled at a house show. As such, it'll be interesting to see if Reigns will even remain the champion by the time The American Nightmare returns to the global juggernaut.

