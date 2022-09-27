Former WWE Champion in line to renew old feud with Roman Reigns after 6 years - Reports

Roman Reigns and AJ Styles recently faced each other at a live event, sparking rumors that a proper feud could be on its way.

Roman Reigns has been on a path of destruction since he became the Universal Champion two years ago. During his current run, he defeated some of the most significant names in the company, like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Kevin Owens. However, he is yet to face Styles in a televised match as The Tribal Chief.

Styles and Reigns feuded over the WWE Championship in 2016 and faced each other at Payback and Extreme Rules. However, this past weekend, they had a match at a live event in Vancouver, Canada. The bout received rave reviews from the crowd.

As per Cageside seats, after their non-televised match, a feud could take place between the two men on-screen after six years of staying away from each other on RAW and SmackDown:

''Roman Reigns wrestled AJ Styles on his house show appearance in Vancouver last weekend, and there’s speculation from WrestlingNews.co & others than means Styles could be in line for a feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal champion soon.''

Will AJ Styles be able to dethrone Roman Reigns?

Styles has been out of the title picture for a long time. However, he is still one of the best performers in the company today. A feud with him could help Reigns become even more dominant than he is.

If the two resume their old rivalry before WrestleMania 39, then it is unlikely that The Phenomenal One will win, as the current plan is to have Reigns walk into WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Styles is currently involved in a program with Finn Balor on RAW, whereas The Tribal Chief is set to face Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5.

