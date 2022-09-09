Backstage reason why WWE had Drew McIntyre lose to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in front of his home crowd - Reports

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre went to war with each other at Clash at the Castle. Many believed that McIntyre would finally get his big moment in front of a live audience, especially as the show took place on his home turf. However, many fans were left disappointed as Reigns walked out of the show still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by beating The Scottish Warrior.

This controversial decision is being chalked up to being a long-term booking plan. Despite a solid show and an amazing match, the crowd deflated at the end of the match as they were expecting Drew McIntyre to finally achieve his big moment.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that the reason WWE had McIntyre lose to Reigns was because of their long-term commitment to The Tribal Chief as the top champion. They did not want the unified WWE Universal title to change hands.

''The reality is the company has a long-term commitment to Reigns as its top guy and champion. They want to make him the legend for this generation and ending the planned long reign for a major pop here was a decision they decided against,'' said Meltzer.

The crowd would have erupted if Drew McIntyre beat Roman Reigns

WWE had done a great job of building McIntyre as a legitimate threat to Reigns' world titles. The fact that he had a 'home-field' advantage added to speculation of him becoming the next Undisputed WWE Universal champion and would've received a monster pop from the crowd.

''They did all they could to protect McIntyre while beating him. Tyson Fury put him over and the show ended with the two of them sharing the stage. McIntyre, who didn’t know the show was still being broadcast, vowed that he would win the title,'' said Meltzer

It is being reported that Drew McIntyre will likely continue his feud with Karrion Kross on SmackDown. The two men are allegedly supposed to face each other at WWE's next big event, Extreme Rules.

